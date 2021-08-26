Borja denounces Grêmio’s interest in striker: “Felipão asked me a lot, they were thrilled”

The director of Guild spared no efforts to qualify O cast by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. Seeking to strengthen the team to remain firm in the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship, the Tricolor Gaucho invested high and “attacked” the south american market. while the center forward Miguel Borja has already been scoring goals, the defensive midfielder Mathias Villasanti begins to establish itself in the starting lineup.









On this Wednesday (25th) night, against Flamengo, there is the possibility of Jaminton Campaz make your debut. The most expensive contract in Grêmio’s history, the attacking midfielder is already regularized in the IDB of the CBF. In addition to the trio, the board of Tricolor Gaucho demonstrated interest in another highlight of South American football in recent weeks.

In an interview with the program “Primer Toque”, on TV Win Sports, from Colombia, Borja confirmed Grêmio’s interest in the Colombian Diego Valores, from Talleres, from Argentina. “They were very interested in it, but the club (Talleres) didn’t want to sell it now and didn’t want to do the deal. Professor Felipão asked me a lot about him, they saw it in the videos and were very excited to want to bring him“, revealed.

Valoyes: was in the sights of Tricolor (Photo: Daniel Jayo/Getty Images/Argentina)



Already adapted to Brazil, Borja, who previously worked at Palmeiras, promises to help adapt Campaz in Porto Alegre. “O that he did at Tolima, at the age of 21, was very good, and I think he will adapt very well to Grêmio. The club knows how to treat promises well, knows when to put them to play. So I think he made a good decision. I’ll try to welcome you here, because we need people to help you when you arrive and I believe I’m able to do that“he stated.

accumulating three goals in four matches, the center forward likes the good phase and evaluated his moment. “I believe Grêmio needed a 9 shirt, because there are players who were injured and are now returning. That’s why Professor Felipão called me and I arrived here. It is really, I am also grateful to him because he has given me enough confidence since the first day I arrived.“, completed.