Brazil generated 316,500 formal jobs in July, government informs | Economy

The Ministry of Labor informed this Thursday (26) that Brazil generated 316,580 formal jobs in July this year.

The data are contained in the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

In all, according to the ministry, the country registered in July:

1,656,182 contracts ;

; 1,339,602 layoffs .

Job creation in Brazil Month-by-month result in 2021 Source: Caged – Ministry of Labor

Also according to the government, Brazil accumulates in 2021 (from January to July) 1,848,304 jobs created.

In all, in the first seven months of this year, they were 11,255,025 hires and 9,406,721 layoffs.

According to the Ministry of Labor, in July, 41.2 million Brazilians were employed. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), around 15 million Brazilians were unemployed in the quarter ended in May.

See below how jobs were generated in July by sector, according to Caged:

Services: 127.7 thousand jobs;

127.7 thousand jobs; Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 74.8 thousand jobs;

74.8 thousand jobs; General industry: 58.8 thousand jobs;

58.8 thousand jobs; Construction: 29,800 jobs;

29,800 jobs; Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture: 25.4 thousand jobs.

See below how jobs were generated in July by region, according to Caged: