Brazil has 901 deaths and 5th day average below 800

For the 5th day in a row, Brazil registered a moving average of covid-19 deaths below 800. Today, the index was 718, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 901 deaths due to the coronavirus. In total, 576,730 deaths from the disease have already been registered.

The moving average went above a thousand for 191 days straight in 2021. Last year, the maximum time was 30 days. The index is the calculation of the daily average of deaths from data from the last seven days.

Image: UOL

The number is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, as it manages to correct the fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays, when states work on a shift schedule.

Today, 30,047 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,645,055 diagnoses of the disease have been confirmed.

Sixteen states registered a drop in variation and another nine and the Federal District showed stability. Only Sergipe is on the rise. The moving average in Brazil is -19%, falling, therefore.

This index is compared to even 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend. Above 15%, it is considered that the picture is of acceleration. Between these two levels, the scenario is one of stability.

Image: UOL

Despite the scenario of deceleration in numbers, experts reinforce the importance of complying with sanitary protocols, due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-8%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-27%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (9%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (4%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (12%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-21%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-4%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (0%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-14%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil had notified 903 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 576,645 deaths across the country.

By the numbers reported by the folder, there were 30,671 confirmed cases of the disease between yesterday and today in the country, making the total infected rise to 20,645,537 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,577,135 recovered covid-19 cases so far, with another 491,757 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.