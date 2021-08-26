Brazil loses to Senegal and falls in the quarterfinals of the Beach Soccer World Cup | sand football

Brazil is out of the Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow. In a dramatic match, in which they even opened two goals ahead, the Brazilians lost 5-4 to Senegal (3-3 in normal time and 2-1 in overtime), embittering the elimination in the quarter-finals. It is the first time that the Senegalese advance to a World Cup semi-final. The Africans are now awaiting the winner of Tahiti vs. Japan, who play at 1pm, broadcast on SporTV2.

Raoul Mendy and Mandione Diagne were the Senegalese heroes with two goals each. Mamour Diagne completed the score. For Brazil scored: Rodrigo (two), Catarino and Zé Lucas. This is the second time in a row that the Brazilian team falls in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. In 2019, the executioner was Russia.

1 of 4 Mamour Diagne is thrilled by one of Senegal’s goals — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA Mamour Diagne vibrates with one of Senegal’s goals — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA

Brazil started the match looking for the attack, and, with less than two minutes, goalkeeper Seyni avoided a goal by Mauricinho. The bid was a harbinger of things to come. After exchanging quick passes in the Brazilian attack, Mauricinho served Rodrigo, who opened the scoring with a well-aimed shot. Brazil wanted more. At four, Edson Hulk hit the crossbar with a free kick.

Goal of Brazil! Mauricinho dribbles and leaves Rodrigo calm to score the first – 1st period

Cornered until then, Senegal was only scary after five minutes, when Mandione Diagne filled his foot for a difficult defense by Rafa Padilha. The Brazilian response came two minutes later. After a bicycle given by Catarino, Mauricinho swerved close to the beam. At nine, Senegal reached a draw. In Seyni’s long shot, Mamour Diagne took a slight deflection, taking the ball out of Rafa Padilha’s reach.

2 of 4 Rodrigo is thrilled with his goal in the first half — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA Rodrigo is thrilled with his goal in the first half — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA

Brazil was not down with the goal conceded and continued looking for the attack. At 10, Catarino dribbled Seyni and was brought down near the goal. Penalty In the kick, the Senegalese goalkeeper defended the ball kicked by the Brazilian shirt 4, guaranteeing the 1-1 in the first half.

The game continued with the same panorama in the second half with Brazil looking for the attack and Senegal taking danger in sporadic downhills. With less than a minute running, Catarino hit another ball on the crossbar. At three, the Brazilian team took a big scare. After winning a ball dispute with Catarino, Mamour Diagne dribbled Rafa Padilha and sent it to goal. But the referee called a foul by the Senegalese player, nullifying the rally.

Goal of Brazil! Zé Lucas hits a beautiful volley – 2nd period

At four, Datinha took a free-kick from a distance, and Seyni dodged it to corner. Two minutes later, Samb was thrown forward and hit the crossbar. With three minutes from the end of the first half, Brazil was once again ahead. After receiving a long throw, Catarino let the ball bounce and filled his foot to make it 2-1. On the move, Brazil scored the third goal in the sequence, when Catarino made the high pass and Zé Lucas added a volley, setting the stage’s scoreboard.

3 of 4 Catarino scored an important goal in the second half — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA Catarino scored an important goal in the second half — Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA

The third half had barely started, and Mandione Diagne slowed to Senegal with a head deflection. At two minutes, Mamour saved a ball kicked by Rodrigo on the line. Shortly after, Lucão won a dispute in the attack and hit hard. The ball hit the crossbar going out the end line. Seeking the fourth goal for peace of mind, Brazil came close to scoring at six, when Filipe shot from the angle, and Seyni went for it.

With two minutes to go, however, came the crash. In a free kick, Raoul Mendy hit Rafa Padilha’s left corner, making it 3-3. Before the end of regular time, Raoul Mendy, Mamour Diagne and Sylla all missed incredible chances, and the match went into overtime.

Senegalese settle the invoice

The game continued to be dramatic in overtime, and with three minutes running, Raoul Mendy put Senegal ahead. After the goal, Brazil went all the way to attack and ended up punished in a goal by Mandione Diagne. Without abdicating the match, the selection dropped shortly after the ball with Rodrigo. But it was too late to get the tie, and the classification was really with Senegal.

Goal from Senegal! Mendy takes advantage and makes Senegal 4 x 3 Brazil – Extension

Senegal: Seyni, Diatta, Sylla, Mendy and Mamour Diagne. Reservations: Ndour, Samb, Fall, Mandione Diagne, Bucket, Ba and Thiaw Niang. Technician: Oumar Sylla.