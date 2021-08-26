Brazilian businessman suspected of leading criminal organization arrested in Paraguay | West and Southwest

A Brazilian was arrested on suspicion of heading a criminal organization that provided money and infrastructure for international drug trafficking on the border between Brazil and Paraguay and also in the United States, according to the National Anti-Drug Secretariat of Paraguay (Senad).
According to Senad, Kassem Mohamad Hijazi was arrested, on Tuesday (24), at his office in Cidade do Leste, Paraguay, a municipality that links the country to Brazil, by Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná, by the International Bridge of Friendship.
Agents from Senad and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) also searched the office.
According to authorities, Kassem used six companies to make illicit money transfers.
The scheme was run in Cidade do Leste and was identified by US tax and anti-drug trafficking agencies.
Businessman was sent to Asuncion, Paraguay, and will be transferred to the US — Photo: Senad/Divulgação
The US government claims that Hijazi was protected by a bribery scheme involving Paraguayan politicians, prosecutors and police.
Using the triple border front company, the businessman served criminals in the United States, South America, Europe, the Middle East and China.
According to Senad, in 2004, the suspect and his brother were convicted of crimes related to money laundering.
Until the publication of this article, the G1 had not been able to locate the defense of the Brazilian businessman.
Businessman was arrested in Cidade do Leste, Paraguay — Photo: Senad/PY/Divulgação
The investigation was featured on US government websites, and the arrest was commented on by US Treasury Secretary Antony Blinken on a social network.
“The US Treasury has sanctioned three individuals for their roles in corruption schemes in Paraguay. The United States is committed to fighting corruption, promoting accountability and protecting the US financial system from abuse,” it said in the publication.
Kassem was transferred, still on Tuesday, to Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay. In the next few days, it should be taken to the United States.