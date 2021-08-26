Brisanet prepares to launch TV Box with Android TV

After enter the B3 stock exchange to get investments, the fiber optic internet provider brisanet must expand its service offering to customers. The ball of the time is the launch of a TV Box with the Android TV operating system. According to Android TV Guide website, the company’s product already obtained Google operating system certification and should be taken to the market under the name Brisabox TV.

The device that must be marketed by Brisanet It has FiberHome manufacture and comes equipped with a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor (ARM Cortex-A53), 2GB RAM, 8GB storage and the Android TV system in version 10. The device integrates Chromecast and Google Assistant. THE Brisanet follows a market trend by launching little boxes that provide customers with the possibility of accessing on-demand content and linear channels. With the TV Box, users can use streaming platform applications as well as closed Pay TV channels via a broadband connection (IPTV).