bronze shows that athletes depend on external factors

On the first day of competitions in Tokyo-2020, swimmer Daniel Dias reached his 25th medal at the Paralympic Games. At the age of 33, he won bronze in the 200m freestyle in the S5 class, a race in which he was three-time champion from Beijing-2008. In this edition, the one who is considered the greatest swimmer in Paralympic history faces opponents who have been reclassified in their functionality and, as relegated, make the Brazilian’s challenges even more difficult.

Daniel Dias spoke quickly on the subject and warned that he will comment on what he considered wrong in the new functional classification when he ends his participation in Tokyo – also the last of his career (in these Games, he will still be in the 50m and 100m freestyle and in the 50m backstroke and butterfly).

In swimming, classes carry the S for swimming, in English. From 1 to 10 are those with physical-motor limitations; 11 to 13, with visual impairment, and 14, with intellectual disability.

In the case of physical-motor limitations, the functional classification is made from muscle residues, through strength tests, joint mobility and motor tests, carried out in the water. The athlete may have different classifications for the breaststroke (SB, breast) and medley (SM). The rule of “the greater the disability, the lower the class number” applies.

The debate around functional reclassification in swimming is about an advantage that the “relegated” would have, as they move from a class above, with more motor skills, to a class below, where athletes would have more difficulty competing against them.

Daniel Dias’ bronze came in the competition in which the winner was the Italian Francesco Bocciardo, who was Olympic champion in the S6 class and was reclassified to S5 (before the change, therefore, he was admittedly more capable than the Brazilian).

The difference in times gives an idea of ​​the scale of the impact in the reclassification: Bocciardo’s gold came in a time of 2min26s76, with Spaniard Antoni Ponce Bertrán 2min35s20 for silver and Daniel, 2min38s61 to take bronze (11s85).

first medals

Australian cyclist Paige Greco registered the first gold medal at the Tokyo-2020 Paralympics, in the 3,000m pursuit, breaking the world record for the C1, C3 and C3 classes with 3min50s81.

The first Brazilian medal came in swimming, with Gabriel Geraldo Araújo, 19 years old from Minas Gerais, silver with 2min02s47 in the 100m backstroke in the S2 class (second with less functionality – without both arms, the Brazilian is not driven by the stroke of the body). The winner was the Chilean Alberto Abarza, with 2min00s40.

Gabriel Bandeira celebrates after winning the final of the 100m butterfly class S14 Image: Miriam Jeske/CPB

The first gold for Brazil went to Gabriel Bandeira, 21 years old and in his first participation in the Paralympic Games. He won the 100m butterfly (rookie race) in the S14 class (athletes with intellectual disabilities) with 54s76, surpassing the current world record holder, the British Reece Duun, who closed 55s12. Gabriel Bandeira still competes in the 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 200m medley and 4x100m freestyle relay.

Phelipe Rodrigues, 30 years old, was bronze in the 50 meters freestyle in the S10 class. In his fourth edition of the Games, the Brazilian reached the eighth medal, with 23s50, behind the Australian Rowan Crothers, with 23s21, and the Ukrainian Maksym Krypak, with 23s33.

classification stages

In goalball, the Brazilian men’s team thrashed Lithuania 11-2, in the preliminary round of Group A. The women’s team lost to the United States, which finished 6-4 in Group D.

Brazilian men’s goalball team makes 11-2 over Lithuania at the Paralympic Games Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

In table tennis, the highlight of the Brazilians was Israel Stroh, who managed to beat the Japanese Masachika Inoue by 3-2, in Group E of Class 7 (walking). David Freitas de Andrade passed with WO of the Swedish Alexander Oehgren in Group E of Class 3 (chairmen). In the female category, in Group D of classes 1 and 2 (chairmen), Cátia Oliveira beat Finnish Aino Tapola by 3-1. Danielle Rauen defeated Turkish Neslihan Cavas by 3-0, in Group A of Class 9 (walkers) already in their second game in the preliminary round, after losing to Hungarian Alexa Svitacs, who made it 3-1.