Caixa pays fifth installment of emergency aid for those born in July

Informal workers born in July receive today (26) the fifth installment of the new round of emergency aid. The benefit has installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family.

Payment will also be made to those enrolled in the Federal Government’s Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico) born in the same month. The money is deposited in digital savings accounts and can be used through the Caixa Tem application. Only two to three weeks after the deposit, the money can be withdrawn in cash or transferred to a checking account.

Also today, the fifth installment of emergency aid is received by Bolsa Família participants with a final Social Registration Number (NIS) 7. The dates for the extension of the benefit were announced two weeks ago.

In all, 45.6 million Brazilians are benefiting from the new round of emergency aid. It is paid only to those who received the benefit in December 2020. It is also necessary to fulfill other requirements to qualify for the new round.



Schedule for payment of the fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid – Source: Ministry of Citizenship

For Bolsa Família beneficiaries, payment occurs differently. Applicants can directly withdraw money in the last ten business days of each month, based on the final digit of the NIS.

The payment of the fifth installment to those enrolled in Bolsa Família began on the 18th and continues until the 31st. Emergency aid is only deposited when the amount exceeds the benefit of the social program.



Payment schedule for the fifth installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família beneficiaries – Disclosure/Cash

The program would end in July, but was extended until October, with the same amounts for the installments.

THE Brazil Agency has developed a question-and-answer guide on emergency assistance. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can answer are the criteria to receive the benefit, the regularization of the CPF and the tie-breaking criteria within the same family to access the aid.