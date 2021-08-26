Carlos Zarlenga leaves automaker amid chip crisis

Argentine Carlos Zarlenga left General Motors’ command amid the chip crisis, which dropped the American automaker in the national sales ranking with the suspension of Onix and Onix Plus production.

GM did not explain the reason for leaving, saying only that the executive was “seeking other opportunities”. At the moment, a new name has not yet been chosen to assume the presidency of GM South America.

Since 2019 in charge of the Detroit automaker’s regional branch, Zarlenga took over when GM disputed market leadership with Fiat, with the Onix as the absolute market leader, while his brother Onix Plus emerged as the best-selling sedan in the country.

In his management, in addition to the new generations of Onix and Prisma (in the form of Onix Plus), Zarlenga also launched (already in the pandemic) the Tracker, a compact SUV that really jumped in search of segment leaders, taking the lead in the SUV market sports.

Having started electrification with the arrival of Bolt, Zarlenga also saw the automaker’s financial energy drain into a billion-dollar loss. Seeking to reverse the situation, he warned that if things didn’t change, GM could even leave the country.

Zarlenga, in a way, foresaw the exit of an American manufacturer from the Brazilian market, which ended up happening in part with Ford, which left domestic production.

The Argentine executive also closed factories, but temporarily on account of Covid-19. He restarted production right at the beginning of the country’s reopening, however, after a few months and already in 2021, he saw production stop again.

This time, the chip crisis did greater damage to GM than the pandemic in 2020, virtually suspending Gravataí for about five months and removing all Chevrolet models from the Top 20 of the car market. In July, Chevrolet dropped to seventh position among brands.

At one point, Carlos Zarlenga had only S10 (photo) and Trailblazer in production here in Brazil. With the headquarters stopped, he gave the order to build the New Montana line and was able to restart the manufacture of Onix and Onix Plus.

Now, a few days before São Caetano do Sul resumes production, Zarlenga says goodbye to GM, which now needs to find more chips on the market to come back with strength, however, with no time to regain its position in 2021.

[Fonte: UOL]