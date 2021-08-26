Carqueja tea: what it is for, benefits and how to do it – Ser Saúde

O carqueja tea, which is a medicinal plant of the species Bachelors trimera, brings a series of benefits to the body. In addition to strengthening the immune system, the properties of diuretic action contained in carqueja help in the weight loss process.

To make the drink, you need to use the stems of the carqueja. Consumption, according to sports nutritionist and expert in metabolism nutrition Sueli Oliveira*, does not have many restrictions, but it is necessary to have parsimony in consumption.

“It’s just not indicated to be consumed for long periods because there is the risk of toxicity. There is no study that says the exact time”, explains Oliveira.

What is carqueja tea for?

Carqueja tea is widely used as a home remedy to balance cholesterol, regulate blood sugar levels, and help strengthen the human body’s defenses.

Benefits of carqueja in tea:

Controls blood pressure

Lowers blood sugar levels

Strengthens the immune system

It has anti-inflammatory action

Has diuretic action

Improves liver function

Lowers bad cholesterol

Helps in the treatment of gastritis

helps to lose weight

Does it help you lose weight?

As well as green tea, one of the main allies for those who want to lose a few pounds is the carqueja tea.

It helps to lose weight, but according to nutritionist Sueli Oliveira, it is necessary to combine tea with diet and physical activity.

This is due to the fact that carqueja has a diuretic action, helping in the weight loss processes by increasing fluid retention.

Improvement in diabetes and hypertension

The infusion of carqueja is indicated for those who have problems such as diabetes, as it provides the lowering glucose levels into the bloodstream. The tea still benefits people who suffer from hypertension.

The drink controls blood pressure, in addition to being rich in antioxidants, reducing bad cholesterol in the blood. In addition, it helps in the better functioning of the cardiovascular system.

Contraindications of carqueja tea

Despite being a good ally against hypertension or diabetes, as mentioned by sports nutritionist Sueli Oliveira, the contraindication begins when you consume in excess.

“It must be used with caution by people with hypertension or diabetes, as it can increase the effect of medications or cause side effects”, evaluates the metabolism nutrition professional.

Excessive amounts of the drink can still cause increased blood pressure. Medical follow-up is essential for people with comorbidities.

“It is better to have a professional follow-up, as it can cause side effects if taken in the wrong way. For example, those who take medicines for hypertension, carqueja tea can increase the effect of these. So in this case, it is better to avoid it “, points out Sueli Oliveira.

Pregnant women can take it?

the carqueja tea cannot be consumed by pregnant women. It can cause increased uterine contractions, which can cause miscarriage.

Breastfeeding mothers cannot drink the tea either, as there is a risk of side effects on the baby’s health. This is the same reason why the infusion is also not recommended for children, according to Sueli Oliveira.

How to make carqueja tea?

The carqueja tea is made from plant stems. It is necessary to place them in boiling water and leave to infuse for 10 minutes. Then just strain and drink it throughout the day (in moderate doses).

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of carqueja stalks

1 liter of water

*Sueli Oliveira is a sports nutritionist specializing in metabolism nutrition and exercise physiology with a focus on weight loss, sport performance and dietary re-education. Instagram: @sueli_oliveiranutri)