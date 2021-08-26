CBF postpones Atltico’s game against Grmio because of the qualifiers

Guilherme Arana’s summons to Seleo led CBF to postpone the match against Grmio at the Brazilian Nationals (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Atltico’s game against Grmio, scheduled for September 5, in Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship, was postponed by the CBF. A new date will be defined by the entity, which adopted the same procedure for three more matches, all for the 19th round of Serie A: Flamengo x Atltico-GO, So Paulo x America and Cear x Palmeiras.

The reason for the postponement is the fact that the clubs have players called up for the Brazilian National Team. In the case of Atltico, left-back Guilherme Arana was called by coach Tite for the commitments of the Brazilian Team for the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar. Brazil will play against Chile, Agentina and Peru, on the 2nd, 5th and 9th of September, respectively.

In order not to harm the clubs that had players called up by Tite, the CBF said that it would change the table, with games postponed during this period of commitments in the so-called ‘Fifa date’. The organization wants to avoid harming the teams not only in the Brazilian Nationals, but also in the Copa do Brasil: Atltico will have the comeback match against Fluminense, on September 15, in Mineiro.

In addition to Guilherme Arana, Atltico had more players called up for teams that dispute the qualifiers in South America. Forwards Vargas and Savarino were called, respectively, by Chile and Venezuela. J defender Junior Alonso defends Paraguay. All would be Rooster’s embezzlement in the commitment against Grmio.

With the postponement of the game against the gachos, Atltico will have a longer rest and recovery time for the players. Alvinegro will face Red Bull Bragantino, this Sunday, at 8:30 pm, in Bragana Paulista, for the 18th round, and will only return to the field on September 12, against Fortaleza, in Castelo, at the beginning of the second round.