CBF sees the release of players from Italy and Spain that can be circumvented, but prepares plan B to be called up | Brazilian Team

This is because there was green light for the release of players from Spain and Italy. Tite’s technical committee and the coordinator of the Juninho Paulista team met at the end of the day – also with the presence of vice president Gustavo Feijó, appointed by the acting president Antônio Nunes to assist Tite’s team – with the information that athletes from the Spanish and Italian leagues could travel.

The commission, however, already prepares plan B – if the need to call new athletes is confirmed -, which could be announced by the end of the week, if there is no sign of flexibility by the British government on Thursday. There are nine squads from England: goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson, defender Thiago Silva, midfielders Fred and Fabinho and forwards Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus.

On Wednesday, the FIFA president made another appeal and got in touch with the British prime minister. But the situation remains complicated for English league players, the first to announce that it would support clubs in not releasing athletes.