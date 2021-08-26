Cceres does physical training and is close to playing for Cruzeiro again

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Ral Cceres started physical preparation this Wednesday (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
the right-back Ral Cceres began physical training on Wednesday after recovering from a sprained right ankle. He does not act for cruise a month and a half ago, when he got injured in the game against Botafogo (draw 3-3), on July 10, at Nilton Santos stadium, in the 11th round of the series B. At the time, the Paraguayan was replaced by Norberto in the 21st minute of the first half.

Pictures from Cruzeiro’s training this Wednesday (8/25)