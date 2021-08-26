Cceres does physical training and is close to playing for Cruzeiro again

Ral Cceres started physical preparation this Wednesday (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

Ral Cceres began physical training on Wednesday after recovering from a sprained right ankle. He does not act for cruise a month and a half ago, when he got injured in the game against Botafogo (draw 3-3), on July 10, at Nilton Santos stadium, in the 11th round of the series B. At the time, the Paraguayan was replaced by Norberto in the 21st minute of the first half. Pictures from Cruzeiro’s training this Wednesday (8/25)

Since then, Cceres has performed physiotherapy sessions until being released into the field. Now, the expectation is to regain the physical conditioning to defend the Fox in the return of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, probably from the following week.

In the duel against CRB – ​​at 4 pm on Sunday, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei, for the 21st round -, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo tends to use the Rmulo defensive midfielder on the side, as Noberto suffered an injury in his right thigh and embezzled the team in the upcoming appointments.

Since he was hired by Cruzeiro, in June 2020, Cceres has received positive evaluations thanks to the safety of the marking and the quality of support in the attack and in the crossings. Shirt 2 played 54 official matches, scored three goals and gave six assists.

Cruzeiro ended the 20th round of Series B in 14th place, with 24 points – four ahead of Londrina, 17th, and nine behind Guarani, 4th. The advantage of 73.33% with Luxembourg (three wins and two draws) renewed the hopes of the fans in the fight for access.