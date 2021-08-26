Ceará denied loan from striker Cléber to Germany; understand the reasons

In 17 rounds of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship so far, Ceará has played eight times away from home and still hasn’t won. The last chance of victory as a visitor before turning the turn, therefore, will be on Sunday, against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

Wins away from home make a difference, especially when the team yearns for more than just staying in the elite. The cast alvinegro knows that. After all, it was as one of the best visitors to Serie A 2020 that the team got a spot for the Copa Sudamericana.

The good campaign away from home last year, however, was almost all in return. Historically, Ceará has difficulties to score away from home in the first nine games, that is, in the first leg of the Brazilian Championship.

There is even a pattern. In the five previous appearances of Grandpa in the elite, the club did not score more than six points playing at the opponent’s home during the first round. The campaigns, in fact, are practically the same and the number of victories is exactly the same: one in nine matches, every year.

In this edition, there were already eight matches as visitors, against Santos-SP, Chapecoense-SC, Internacional-RS, RB Bragantino-SP, Fluminense-RJ, Cuiabá-MT, Sport-PE and Corinthians-SP, but no triumph. The hope is that he will come against América-MG.

Despite being the second worst visitor in the championship, above only the lantern Chapecoense-SC, Alvinegro can achieve its best performance in this condition in the first round of a Serie A. That’s because Grandpa will arrive at Independência, on Sunday, at 11 am, already with 6 points. If it wins — or even draws — it beats its performance in previous editions.

The possibility of a record even without a win is given by the number of draws in Ceará this year. The other times, the most constant result of the team away from home in the first round was defeat. In 2021, there are six draws and two defeats in eight matches.

The good performance of Vovô in the draw with Flamengo-RJ, last Sunday, may be extra motivation for Alvinegro to get their first victory away from home. The defensive midfielder Fernando Sobral, who was one of the highlights in the draw against Rubro-Negro, even guarantees that the match messed with the group’s psychology. “I think it was an act to rescue our confidence, to continue scoring, to continue with confidence for the next match, which will be very difficult,” he said.

Ceará campaigns as a visitor in the first round of Serie A

Series A 2010 – 1st shift/visitor

14th – Ceará – 6 points (9 games; 1 win; 3 draws and 5 defeats); won from Atlético-MG

Series A 2011 – 1st shift/visitor

15th – Ceará – 6 points (9J 1V 3E 5D) won the Internacional-RS

Series A 2018 – 1st shift/visitor

11th – Ceará – 6 points (9J 1V 3E and 5D) beat Paraná

Series A 2019 – 1st shift/visitor

17th – Ceará – 5 points (9J 1V 2E and 6D) beat Avaí-SC

Series A 2020 – 1st shift/visitor

17th – Ceará – 6 points (9J 1V 3E and 5D) beat Atlético-GO

Series A 2021 – 17 rounds/visitor

19th – Ceará – 6 points (8J 0V 6E and 2D)

