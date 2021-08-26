Cell phone catches fire in plane and passengers are evacuated

Passengers of a flight from New Orleans, United States, had to be evacuated after landing in Seattle on Monday (23). According to Seattle Times, the episode occurred after a Samsung cell phone caught fire on an Alaska Airlines plane. The event may have started with the Samsung Galaxy A21.







Alaska Airlines plane Photo: Disclosure/Alaska Airlines / Tecnoblog

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport explained that the incident took place in the cabin of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. “On arrival, the fire was contained and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft,” they said. “Passengers were transported by bus to the terminal, some with minor injuries. The aircraft was towed to a gate and there was no impact on airport operations.”

The remaining details were reported by the airline. To The Verge, the company said the crew used fire extinguishers to contain the fire. A battery containment pouch was also used to prevent the phone from “smoking”. Evacuation was carried out with the aid of slides due to the smoke inside the aircraft.

The airport stated that “only minor scratches and bruises were reported”. Alaska Airlines said two people were treated at a local hospital.





Samsung Galaxy A21 Photo: Disclosure/Samsung / Tecnoblog

Samsung Galaxy A21 caught fire on plane, local newspaper says

Despite confirmation, the cause of the fire was not very clear at first. But the Seattle Times brought an answer: according to Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle (the agency that manages the airport), a Galaxy A21 caught fire in the aircraft. The factor that led to combustion, on the other hand, is still a mystery.

“I can say that the phone burned beyond recognition,” he told the local newspaper. “However, during an interview with one of our Seattle Port officers, a passenger voluntarily reported that the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, it was not possible to confirm by looking at the remains of the device.”

The Samsung Galaxy A21 is a cell phone announced last year. Its intermediate datasheet consists of 3GB RAM memory, 32GB storage and 4,000 mAh battery. The phone also has a 16-megapixel quad camera and a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution and notch. Recharge is 15 watts.

Wanted by The Verge, Samsung did not comment on the case.

With information: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Twitter), The Seattle Times and The Verge