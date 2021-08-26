Champions draw: PSG falls in same group as Manchester City | Champions League

Let there be heart! UEFA drew this Thursday, in Istanbul, the 2021/22 Champions League groups. Paris Saint-Germain fell in the same bracket as Manchester City . Biggest winner of the tournament, Real Madrid took Inter Milan. Another heavyweight clash will be between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

Check out the Champions League table 2021/22

The first round of the Champions group stage will take place between the 14th and 15th of September. The last journey of this stage will be between December 7th and 8th. The start of the playoff is scheduled for the second half of February 2022, and the grand final is scheduled for May 28, 2022, at St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia.

PSG were eliminated by City in last season’s semifinals, after being defeated in both matches, by 2-1 and 2-0. Another curiosity is that Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk were in the same group in 2020/21.

Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Brugge (Belgium)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England)

Porto, Portugal)

Milian (Italy)

Sporting (Portugal)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ajax (Netherlands)

Besiktas (Turkey)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Sheriff (Moldova)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Benfica (Portugal)

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

Villarreal (Spain)

Manchester United (England)

Atalanta (Italy)

Young Boys (Switzerland)

Lille (France)

Seville (Spain)

RB Salzburg (Austria)

Wolfsburg (Germany)

Chelsea (England)

Juventus (Italy)

Zenit (Russia)

Malmo (Sweden)

The 32 teams classified were divided into eight brackets with four teams each. According to Uefa regulations, two teams from the same country could not be in the same group. Each quartet was formed by a team from a different pot.

Pot 1 was made up of Chelsea, current Champions Champions, Villarreal, of the Europa League, and the champions of the highest ranked countries in the coefficient of the confederation: England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Portugal, in that order. Pots 2 to 4 also took into account this ranking of clubs.

The seeds were then: Chelsea, Villarreal, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille and Sporting.

Pot 2 of the draw had Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

Pot 3 featured Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Salzburg.

The fourth pot consisted of: Club Brugge, Young Boys, Milan, Malmo, Wolfsburg, Dynamo Kiev, Besiktas and Sheriff.

please note that there is no longer the away goal rule in the knockout of UEFA club competitions. The away goal will still be used as an additional criterion for classification in the group stage.

The change in regulations was announced at the end of June after the recommendation of the committees for men’s and women’s competitions, and will apply to youth tournaments as well. Affects Champions League, Europa League and the new Conference League.

Group stage schedule:

September 14/15, 2021: 1st round

September 28/29, 2021: 2nd round

October 19/20, 2021: 3rd round

November 2/3, 2021: 4th round

November 23/24, 2021: 5th round

December 7/8, 2021: 6th round

December 13, 2021: Draw for the Round of 16

15/16/22/23 of February and 8/9/15/16 of March 2022: Round of 16

March 18, 2022: Draw for quarterfinals and semifinals

5/6 and 12/13 April 2022: Quarter Finals

26/27 and 3/4 of May 2022: Semifinals

May 28, 2022: Final