Champions Draw: See pots, with all qualifiers, and understand why tournament can have “group of death” | Champions League

The wait is over! After the end of the preliminary confrontations, the Uefa will draw this Thursday, in Istanbul, the groups of the Champions League 2021/22. The ge follows the event in real time, scheduled for 1:00 pm (GMT). Chelsea, current champions, Villarreal, who won the Europa League the previous season, the teams classified in their national championships and those that advanced in the qualifying stage form the 32 teams that will dispute the main club title in Europe.
Champions League Raffle Carousel — Photo: Infographics
Champions are likely to have at least one “group of death” or even more. As some traditional clubs were not national champions last season, Pot 2 of the draw will have none other than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund. Other teams considered favorites, such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be in Pot 1.
As in previous years, the draw will be directed to comply with UEFA regulations, which prohibits two teams from the same country together in a group.
It is worth mentioning, in Pot 3, traditional clubs such as Porto, Ajax and Benfica, in addition to the sensations of the last seasons Atalanta and RB Leipzig. the presence of the giant Milan, with seven Champions titles, in Pot 4, can give weight to the group in which it is drawn.
Eight groups will be drawn, and the four teams from each bracket will face each other in six games (three at home, three away). The top two in each group advance to the round of 16 (the third go to the Europa League). The quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will then be played, which it will take place at the St. Petersburg stadium, in Russia, on May 28, 2022.
See the division of pots for the Champions draw:
- Chelsea
- Villarreal
- Madrid’s athletic
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munchen
- Inter Milan
- Lille
- sporting
- Real Madrid
- Barcelona
- youth
- Manchester United
- PSG
- Liverpool
- Seville
- Borussia Dortmund
- Harbor
- Ajax
- RB Leipzig
- atalanta
- Zenit
- Benfica
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- RB Salzburg
- Club Brugge
- young boys
- Milan
- malmo
- Wolfsburg
- Dynamo Kiev
- Besiktas
- sheriff
Check out the teams guaranteed in the group stage by country:
- Madrid’s athletic
- Real Madrid
- Barcelona
- Seville
- Villarreal
- Chelsea
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Bayern Munchen
- RB Leipzig
- Borussia Dortmund
- Wolfsburg
- Inter Milan
- youth
- Milan
- atalanta
- Dynamo Kiev
- Shakhtar Donetsk
Current Champions Champions, Chelsea qualified directly for the current edition, as well as Villarreal, who won the Europa League — Photo: Reproduction from Twitter
Group Phase Calendar:
- September 14/15, 2021: 1st game
- September 28/29, 2021: 2nd game
- October 19/20, 2021: 3rd game
- November 2/3, 2021: 4th game
- November 23/24, 2021: 5th game
- December 7/8, 2021: 6th game
- 15/16/22/23 of February and 8/9/15/16 of March 2022: Round of 16
- 5/6 and 12/13 April 2022: Quarter Finals
- 26/27 and 3/4 of May 2022: Semifinals
- May 28, 2022: Final
- August 26, 2021: Group Phase
- December 13, 2021: Round of 16
- March 18, 2022: Quarter-finals and semi-finals
St. Petersburg Stadium hosted the last World Cup, in 2018, and the Euro Cup, in July this year — Photo: REUTERS/Michael Dalder