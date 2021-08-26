Champions have heavy ‘death groups’ with City vs PSG, Real vs Inter, Bayern vs Barça and Chelsea vs Juventus; see all keys

This Thursday, UEFA drew lots for the 2021/22 edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Highlights are the various “death groups” that have been assembled.

The key A has the confrontation between the rich Manchester City and PSG, with the always complicated RB Leipzig as an adjunct to luxury. B has simply four clubs with a great tradition: Madrid’s athletic, Liverpool, Harbor and Milan.

In D, there are the more than traditional Real Madrid and Inter Milan; OE has three “heavyweights”: Bayern Munchen and Barcelona, besides the Benfica of mister Jorge Jesus; finally, the H gathers Chelsea and youth.

The Champions League group stage starts on September 14, approximately three weeks from now.

The final is scheduled for May 28, at the Krestovsky stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The ultra-modern arena, by the way, was used in the 2018 World Cup and in the 2020 Euro Cup. Zenit, which is in dispute for Champions.

The Champions League trophy before the 2021/22 group draw EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

See how the groups turned out:

A GROUP

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

RB Leipzig (ALE)

Club Brugge (BEL)

GROUP B

Madrid’s athletic (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Harbor (PER)

Milan (ITA)

GROUP C

sporting (PER)

Borussia Dortmund (ALE)

Ajax (HOL)

Besiktas (TUR)

GROUP D

Inter Milan (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MOL)

GROUP E

Bayern Munchen (ALE)

Barcelona (ESP)

Benfica (PER)

Dynamo of Kiev (UCR)

GROUP F

Villarreal (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

atalanta (ITA)

young boys (SUI)

GROUP G

Lille (FRA)

Seville (ESP)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

Wolfsburg (ALE)

GROUP H

Chelsea (ENG)

youth (ITA)

Zenit (RUS)

malmo (SUE)



