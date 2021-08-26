Champions League: draw promotes PSG vs City in the competition’s group stage

This Thursday (26), the Champions League group stage matches were drawn in Istanbul, Turkey. The 32 teams that will compete in the biggest edition of the continental competition were divided into eight groups.

Remember the rules: teams are divided into four pots. In 1st, are the national champions, Champions 2020/21 and Europa League 2020/21. From pot 2 to 4, teams are ranked according to the UEFA coefficient. Teams from the same country cannot fall into the same group. See the division of pots below.

Pot 1: Chelsea, Villarreal, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting, Lille.

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund.

Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit.

Pot 4: Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Milan, Malmö, Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol.

Check out all the competition groups:

A group

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

Club Brugge

Group B

Madrid’s athletic

Liverpool

Harbor

Milan

Group C

sporting

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

Group D

Inter Milan

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

Bayern Munchen

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kiev

Group F

Villarreal

Manchester United

atalanta

young boys

Group G

Lille

Seville

RB Salzburg

Wolfsburg

Group H

Chelsea

youth

Zenit

malmo