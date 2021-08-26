Champions League: draw promotes PSG vs City in the competition’s group stage

This Thursday (26), the Champions League group stage matches were drawn in Istanbul, Turkey. The 32 teams that will compete in the biggest edition of the continental competition were divided into eight groups.
Remember the rules: teams are divided into four pots. In 1st, are the national champions, Champions 2020/21 and Europa League 2020/21. From pot 2 to 4, teams are ranked according to the UEFA coefficient. Teams from the same country cannot fall into the same group. See the division of pots below.
Pot 1: Chelsea, Villarreal, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting, Lille.
Pot 2: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund.
Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit.
Pot 4: Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Milan, Malmö, Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol.
Check out all the competition groups:
A group
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig
Club Brugge
Group B
Madrid’s athletic
Liverpool
Harbor
Milan
Group C
sporting
Borussia Dortmund
Ajax
Besiktas
Group D
Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E
Bayern Munchen
Barcelona
Benfica
Dynamo Kiev
Group F
Villarreal
Manchester United
atalanta
young boys
Group G
Lille
Seville
RB Salzburg
Wolfsburg
Group H
Chelsea
youth
Zenit
malmo