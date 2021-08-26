Champions League may have 30 titles or R$18.7 billion death group; see the pots

The pots for the draw for the group stage of the Champions League! And, as always, the expectation is to see the famous “death key”, with the most traditional teams or with the most wealthy of the moment. And the possibilities are even scary this time! The tournament may have a group that adds up to an incredible 30 titles or another of casts valued at more than R$ 18.7 billion.

It is worth remembering that the division of the Champions pots is based on two criteria: last season’s champions (which go to pot 1) and the Uefa ranking, which takes into account the performance of clubs in continental competitions in recent years .

As last season had more surprising champions across Europe, this year’s Champions will have a pot 2 even stronger than pot 1.

For the group stage, the only rule is that teams from the same country cannot fall into the same group.

So, thinking from the more traditional side, the key to the greatest champions would be formed by:

Considering the money factor, however, the death group would be practically all reformulated and would have:

Together, they would form an incredible 3 billion euros (more than R$ 18.7 million) key and filled with stars like De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Olmo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But, of course, there is also the chance of forming groups without any of the considered giants.

There is the possibility, for example, of a bracket with four teams that have never been Champions like this:

Or a “poor” bracket that would add “only” 800 million euros in its squad – four clubs that together would be worth less City and PSG, for example:

See what the pots look like for the Champions group stage draw