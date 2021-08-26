Check out names that may appear on Tite’s list after Premier League, La Liga and Serie A vetoes

The Premier League, the governing body of English football, La Liga, which administers the Spanish league, and Serie A, Italy, supported the clubs in the veto call-ups for Qatar World Cup qualifiers. With the denial, the Brazilian team may have 14 casualties for matches against Chile, Argentina and Peru, which will be played on the next 2, 5 and 9 September.

If negotiations between CBF, Fifa, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A are not successful and non-releases are maintained, Tite will have to summon 14 new players to the Seleção. CHECK OUT 26 POSSIBLE NAMES THAT TITE CAN CALL TO COVER YOUR ABSENCES.

The English league veto is valid for players called up for selections from countries on the “Red List” of the United Kingdom, which contain nations considered to be at risk for the pandemic. Brazil is included and the named athletes would be forced to quarantine upon returning to the UK, embezzling their teams.

The Italian and Spanish leagues followed the same line and issued a note stating that they support the clubs’ veto. La Liga also questioned FIFA’s “serious unilateral decision” to extend the period for holding South American Qualifiers matches from nine to 11 days.

Triple rounds would be held in September and October, as Conmebol postponed two March rounds of Qualifiers. This decision increases the time players will be away from clubs.

*Under supervision of Valdomiro Neto