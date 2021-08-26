Chef cuts snake head off and is killed by being bitten 20 minutes later

A chef de cuisine died after being bitten by the remains of a venomous snake while cleaning his workstation in Guangdong, China. He was making soup with the reptile and had cut his head off to use the meat from the rest of his body, but when he was throwing away the leftover material, he was surprised to be bitten and poisoned.

The animal was dead, but its body made a reflex movement (Photo: Reproduction/Danny S.)

The man was identified as Peng Fan and worked in Foshan City. The snake in question was an Indo-Chinese spittoon whose head was only being taken to the trash 20 minutes after it was cut off during the preparation of the dish, according to the British vehicle Daily Star.

The poison quickly caused paralysis and suffocation and there was no time for any help. Snakes and other reptiles can have reflex movements for up to an hour after being killed.

Lin Sun, a customer who was present at the restaurant at the time of his death, said he was celebrating his wife’s birthday. “We didn’t know what was happening, but we heard screams coming from the kitchen. They called a doctor, but unfortunately when the service arrived, the man had already died”, he recalls. “After we knew [do falecimento], we didn’t continue with our meal.”.

The delicacy has been part of the Chinese culinary tradition for centuries. It is believed that there are a number of medicinal benefits associated with the dish, which, it is said, tastes similar to chicken.