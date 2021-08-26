China includes Xi Jinping in the school curriculum and equates him with Mao

25 August 2021, 2:30 pm -03 Updated 2 hours ago

China will introduce the Chinese president’s political ideology into its national curriculum.

“Xi Jinping’s thinking” will help “teenagers to establish Marxist beliefs,” recorded the Ministry of Education in its new guidelines.

Ideology will be incorporated from primary school through university.

This is the Chinese president’s latest effort to consolidate the role of the Chinese Communist Party in different areas of society.

In a statement, the education portfolio said it aims to “cultivate the developers and successors of socialism with a complete moral, intellectual, physical and aesthetic foundation”.

The guidelines include education “to cultivate the working spirit” and education on national security.

In 2018, political doctrine of “Xi Jinping Thought” was added to the Party Constitution.

Since then, it has been introduced in some universities and among groups of young politicians who carry out extracurricular activities and schools.

The “Thought of Xi Jinping” has 14 principles that emphasize communist ideals. Furthermore:

They call for “complete and thorough reform” and “new ideas in development”

They promise “the harmonious living between man and nature”

Emphasize “absolute party authority over the people’s army”

They emphasize the importance of “‘one country, two systems” (in reference to the governance of Hong Kong and Macao) and “reunification with the motherland”

The new guidelines, however, will have a much more extensive implementation.

“Primary schools will focus on cultivating love for the country, the Communist Party of China and socialism. In secondary schools, the focus will be on a combination of perceptual experience and knowledge study to help students form basic political opinions and judgments.” , reported the state media Global Times.

“In college, there will be more emphasis on establishing theoretical thinking,” he added.

The ministry is also working on including themes such as party leadership and national defense in the curriculum, according to Tian Huisheng, an official at the Ministry of Education, told the Global Times.

Previous Chinese leaders created their own political ideologies, which were incorporated into the constitution or the thinking of the party.

But no one, apart from the party’s founder, Mao Zedong, has had their ideology described as “thought,” which is at the top of the hierarchy, and only Mao and Deng Xiaoping have had their names linked to their ideologies.