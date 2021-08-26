China includes Xi Jinping in the school curriculum and equates him with Mao

Seniors study in the classroom for the next national university entrance exam in China

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Students will now have “Xi Jinping thought” as part of their school curriculum.

China will introduce the Chinese president’s political ideology into its national curriculum.

“Xi Jinping’s thinking” will help “teenagers to establish Marxist beliefs,” recorded the Ministry of Education in its new guidelines.

Ideology will be incorporated from primary school through university.

This is the Chinese president’s latest effort to consolidate the role of the Chinese Communist Party in different areas of society.

