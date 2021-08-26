China to Include ‘Thought of Xi Jinping’ in School Curriculum | World

China’s Ministry of Education will add the “Thought of Xi Jinping” to the national school curriculum, according to new guidelines published on Tuesday (24), with the aim of “establishing Marxist belief” in the country’s youth.
The ministry said President Xi Jinping’s “thinking about socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era” will be taught from primary school through university.
The measure aims to strengthen “the determination to listen and follow the party” under the new guidelines, and teaching materials will now need to “cultivate patriotic feelings”.
Since taking office in 2012, the Chinese president has increased the role of the Communist Party in all areas of society, including business, education and culture, as well as his own image.
“Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Age” was formally enshrined in the country’s Constitution in 2018.
President Xi Jinping (in grey), former President Hu Jintao and other leaders gather above Mao Zedong’s giant portrait on Tiananmen Square (Heavenly Peace Square) during the event marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party Chinese Communist in Beijing, July 1, 2021 — Photo: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters
In the same year, the Chinese parliament passed a constitutional amendment that eliminates presidential term limits, allowing Xi to remain in office indefinitely.
In a speech to mark the Communist Party’s centenary in July this year, Xi pledged to “improve” party leadership, preserve his “central” leadership and strengthen the unity of the Chinese people.
The Chinese president also said that the rise of the country, once colonized and now a world power, is “irreversible”. “The time when the Chinese people could be trampled and oppressed is gone forever” (see the video below).
