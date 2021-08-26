Clubs, players and even Fátima Bernardes congratulate Palmeiras

Palmeiras celebrates today (26) 107 years of history. In the official profiles of the club alviverde on social networks, several tributes to the milestone date. In addition, other teams, players and even TV programs congratulated the São Paulo team.

Red Bull Bragantino only responded to the publication by Palmeiras, while other clubs were more elaborate in their tributes to club alviverde.

Manchester City, for example, chose a photo of Gabriel Jesus, highlighting that the club’s striker was revealed in the base categories of Palmeiras.

Gabriel Jesus himself also went to social media to pay tribute to the club that revealed it, saying it was an honor to wear the shirt from Palma.

Another English club that remembered the date because of an ex-palmeirense in the cast was Everton, team owned by Colombian defender Yerry Mina. The Liverpool team highlighted that Palmeiras is “one of the biggest clubs in the country” and Mina’s home in Brazil.

Lanús, from Argentina, took the opposite path from English clubs. Gustavo Gómez’s former team published a photo of the Paraguayan defender, citing that the player unites the teams.

Eintracht Frankfurt also remembered the anniversary of Palmeiras. Although many Alviverde fans don’t even remember, midfielder Caio, who was part of the champion team in São Paulo in 2008, played for the German club.

Institutions The Brazilian Football Confederation also paid tribute to Palmeiras on its social networks, highlighting the club’s “conquests and outstanding moments”.

The Conmebol Libertadores page also paid tribute to the current champion of the tournament, recalling precisely the bi-championship conquered last season.

Tribute on TV

In the program “Encontro com Fátima”, on TV Globo, the presenter Fátima Bernardes reserved a moment of the program to celebrate the date, one of the most talked about issues on Brazilian social networks.

“Congratulations Palmeiras, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, palmeirenses, the team that is celebrating its birthday today and a kiss to Ana Maria Braga, who is also from Palmeira,” said the presenter.