Cobra has a head cut off by a chef, but bites him 20 minutes later and kills him

A chef de cuisine died after being bitten by the severed head of a poisonous snake while cleaning his workstation in Guangdong, China. He was making soup with the reptile and had cut off the head to use the meat from the rest of his body, but when he was throwing away the leftover material, he was surprised to be bitten and poisoned.

The man, identified as Peng Fan, worked in Foshan City. The snake was an Indo-Chinese spittoon and the head was not being taken to the trash until 20 minutes after it was cut off during the preparation of the dish, according to the British vehicle Daily Star.

The poison quickly caused paralysis and suffocation and there was no time for any help. Snakes and other reptiles can have reflex movements for up to an hour after being killed.

Lin Sun, a customer who was present at the restaurant at the time of death, told the vehicle that he was celebrating his wife’s birthday. “We didn’t know what was happening, but we heard screams coming from the kitchen. They called a doctor, but unfortunately when the service arrived, the man had already died”, he recalls. “After we knew [do falecimento], we didn’t continue with our meal.”

The story, which has practically become an urban legend, regained strength this week in Europe after being retold by James Wills, from the Daily Star, which confirmed the occurrence, recorded in 2014. His idea was to show that in the last seven decades, 60 times more people have died in the UK from attacks by bees and wasps than from snake bites.

The delicacy has been part of the Chinese culinary tradition for centuries. It is believed that there are a number of medicinal benefits associated with the dish, which, it is said, tastes similar to chicken.