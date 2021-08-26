Collection has a real 35% high in July and a record sum of R$ 171.3 billion, informs Revenue | Economy

The Federal Revenue reported on Wednesday (25) that the collection of taxes, contributions and other federal revenues reached BRL 171.27 billion in July.

In comparison with the same month last year, when the collection was R$ 126.423 billion (amount already corrected for inflation), there was real increase of 35.47%.

The result released this Wednesday is record for the months of july, according to the Revenue. The historical series of the agency, updated by inflation, starts in 1995. With this, the result represents the biggest monthly revenue in 27 years.

For the Federal Revenue, the collection has accelerated in recent months due to the growth of the economy.

In addition, according to the agency, there were also atypical collections of approximately R$ 4 billion by some companies from various economic sectors last month.

federal collection Result for the months of July (values ​​corrected by IPCA) Source: Federal Revenue

In the first seven months of this year, according to official data, the federal tax revenue totaled BRL 1.053 trillion.

In values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled R$ 1.076 trillion (a new record), which represents a real increase of 26.11% compared to the same period last year (R$ 853.8 billion).

According to the Revenue, the increase in collection this year can be explained mainly by non-recurring factors, such as extraordinary collections of 24 billion of the IRPJ/CSLL in this year’s partial, against R$ 2.8 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The increase in collection also took place despite the fact that compensations made by companies in their payment of taxes have advanced 45% in the first seven months of this year, to R$ 122.515 billion, against R$ 84.567 billion in the same period last year.

After the result was announced, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the partial figures show that the collection should be R$ 270 billion above the initially estimated for 2021.

Paulo Guedes also stated that it is possible to give up “excess revenue” at a time of economic recovery to promote “technical improvements” in the Brazilian tax system, with:

institution of a IVA (value added tax).

reduction of corporate income tax;

institution of taxation on profits and dividends.