Commentator takes off his clothes, gets naked on ESPN Brasil and gives people something to talk about; watch!

The SportsCenter program, from ESPN Brazil, suffered from a technical failure, in this wednesday (25), and made the commentator Felipe Facincani appear naked during the attraction. The gaffe occurred amused viewers of the attraction.

The situation came as reporters were providing updates on the night’s games. The Fox Sports backstage signal, however, interrupted the sports paper, and the gaffe was displayed.

In the video, Luiz Carlos Largo and Facincani appeared remotely. The commentator, then, appeared coming out of the shower and took everyone by surprise, including his program partner.

“Look at the naked guy, look at this man, Tarzan”, joked the narrator, referring to the child character who lives in the jungles without clothes. The commentator quickly sat down and questioned the production: “Are we on the air yet? Do not play…”.

The moment went viral on social networks and became a topic. “Don’t send nudes, Facincani!“, declared a netizen. “I risk saying it was on purpose”, provoked another.

“For what reason was Facincani naked?“, wrote an internet user. “Facincani is a meme factory”, added another.

Last Monday, Facincani had already gone through an unusual situation live. The commentator amused his colleagues by getting annoyed with a mosquito during the Bate-Bola Debate.

Check out the timing and repercussion:

FACINCANI PELADÃO ON ESPN KKKKKKKKKKKKKK 😅 pic.twitter.com/wYMeSiz0Vq — Rodrigo Monteiro (@rodrigosm_96) August 25, 2021

Facincani live on ESPN: pic.twitter.com/Bv8DYT4M5V — PES THOUSAND GRAU (@Pesgrau) August 25, 2021

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD THE FACINCANI NAKED ON ESPN HAUAHUAHAUAAU — João Victor (@JVtuita) August 26, 2021

Commentator Facincani is well at ease on the ESPN broadcast. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3msVAHafzE — Fulleragem FC (@fuleragemfc) August 25, 2021

Still thinking about him a lot: Facincani naked on espn — rafael, WERE YOU OUT OF BRAZIL BROTHER? (@rafatretz) August 26, 2021