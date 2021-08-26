Companhia das Letras stops publishing work by Carlos Drummond de Andrade – 8/25/2021 – Illustrated

After ten years, the publisher Companhia das Letras announced this Wednesday (25) that it will no longer edit the work of Carlos Drummond de Andrade.

The publisher informs that it did not see the possibility of accepting the terms of renewal of the contract, without giving details. The books will still be available for six months.

The biography of the poet from Itabira, which is being written by journalist Humberto Werneck, has its publication kept at the publisher for next year.

Among poetry, chronicles, diaries, anthologies and children’s books, Companhia das Letras has published 54 titles by one of the greatest authors in the Portuguese language.

“We were guided by profound respect, enthusiasm and absolute admiration, aware of the responsibility and joy of publishing one of our greatest poets,” said the editor, in a note.

Before Companhia das Letras, Drummond’s work was edited by Record. Some volumes of the poet’s work were also published by Cosac Naify.

In 2012, Drummond was the honored author of Flip.

Pedro Graña Drummond, grandson of the poet and holder of the rights, stated that the contract for the publication of the work by Companhia das Letras was valid for ten years and expired. He also thanked the editor for the work.

Literary agency Riff, which has been negotiating editions of the writer’s works for the past 20 years, also stated this Wednesday that it would no longer represent him. Rights are now dealt with directly with Drummond’s grandchildren, Pedro and Luis Maurício, according to a press release issued by the agency.