Cora and Maria Marta become allies in a saga to find José Alfredo · TV News

Cora (Marjorie Estiano) and Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will become allies and face a saga to find the hideout of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in Império. The truce between the two will begin after the commander appears to the blessed as a ghost in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned to air from the Saturday chapter (28) , Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) will appear at the Medeiros mansion after meeting the man from “Beyond”. Not believing the version told by the protagonist, she will go after the rich woman to tell her that her husband is alive.

Upon hearing the story told by the shrew, Maria Marta will say that she always knew that the almighty had not died, but that he had no proof. “It’s not just Joshua [Roberto Birindelli], there are more people covering up for Zé Alfredo”, he will opine.

She will also propose to Cora: “And you, who live in the neighborhood, can walk around there without arousing suspicion, until you find out who it is. When you find out who it is, it’s already halfway there. You can let me, by my side, I pull my chopsticks”.

“Are we together in this story?”, the villain will question. “At least until I find out where José Alfredo is hiding. Afterwards, it’s each one’s way”, will answer the madame.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

