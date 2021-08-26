Corinthians agrees to hire a former Palmeiras player, and Sylvinho now has one more option in the squad

After starting the season without any new reinforcements compared to 2020, the Corinthians is in full swing in the transfer market. After hiring Giuliano and Renato Augusto, and negotiating with Róger Guedes and Willian, the target of the turn, who is very close to arriving at Parque São Jorge, is 24-year-old right-back João Pedro, from Porto. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola, from the Yahoo website.

João Pedro, during his time at Bahia (Photo: Getty Images)



He was on loan at Bahia in recent seasons, where he won two Bahia Championships and a Northeast Cup, in the reserve of Nino Paraíba. With the Bahia Tricolor shirt, he played 56 games and scored a goal. João Pedro is a brood of the base categories of Palmeiras, starting the final of the Copa do Brasil in 2015.

The right-back was out of space at Porto, not being one of coach Sérgio Conceição’s first choices. With just a few minutes at Bahia, the solution was a one-season loan to Corinthians, which should not pay his salary, as the Portuguese club itself will be in charge of this.

For the position, Corinthians has Fagner, absolute titleholder, and other names that can be improvised in the position. This is the case of defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, who entered at right-back in the match against Athletico. João Victor, who can also play there, is doing well in defense, forming a good team with Gil.

Timão hasn’t had a reserve for Fagner since the first half, when Michel Macedo left the club to play for Juventude. The team returns to the field next Saturday (28), facing Grêmio in Porto Alegre, at 9 pm (Brasilia time).