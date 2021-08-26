Corinthians and Roger Guedes staff may define last details at a meeting this Wednesday

A meeting in São Paulo this Wednesday could define some open questions between the Corinthians board and Roger Guedes. Last month, the parties awaited the termination of the contract with Shandong Taishan. Club and player have already issued official notes.

There are still no definitions on the composition of the business model, such as salary, allowances and even the division of the percentage of economic rights. This last item is unknown, as it is related to the termination in China.

The report of My Timon spoke with some people close to President Duilio Monteiro Alves and all, without exception, showed complete confidence in a happy ending. Had who, even, ensure that the official announcement could take place by Thursday morning.

After the contract termination, Corinthians and staff gained time for definitions. To settle with the club, the attacker would necessarily have to be free on the market within the international transfer window, which closes on the 30th.

Now, free, Roger Guedes will be able to deal with any Brazilian club from the Serie A of the Brasileirão until September 24th, when the registrations for the main championship in the country will end.

