Corinthians forwards an agreement with João Pedro, ex-Palmeiras, to the right side

O Corinthians is close to hitting the hiring of right-back João Pedro, revealed by palm trees and currently at Harbor-PER. The information was first reported by Jorge Nicola, on his blog on “Yahoo”.

The 24-year-old player has a contract with the Portuguese team until June 2023, but, outside the plans, he was authorized since July to seek a new club. At Corinthians, he arrives as a bet for Fagner’s reserve.

The tendency is for João Pedro to arrive at Corinthians on a one-year loan.

He would make up for one of the needs of Sylvinho’s squad, who hasn’t had a full-back available since the departure of Michel Macedo, loaned to Juventude.

The young Matheus Alexandre was even a bet for the position, but he was not convinced. Mandaca was one who played improvised on the side with Vagner Mancini and, last Sunday, defensive midfielder Du took the place of Fagner against Athletic-PR.

João Pedro has been in Porto since 2018, but he wore the shirt of the Bahia on loan in recent seasons. It was revealed by Palmeiras, the club with which he had a relationship from 2014 to 2018. In 2017, it was transferred to Chapecoense and, in 2018, he also defended the tricolor club from Bahia.