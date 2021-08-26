Corinthians has two defenders on loan and the youngest in history at the U-20; see options for raul

Corinthians has advanced negotiations to sell defender Raul Gustavo to Bordeaux, from France, and should complete the transfer this week. The left-hander’s first reserve, the southpaw would open a series of options for coach Sylvinho to promote to the position of “on guard” while João Victor and Gil dominate the sector.

Owner of 90% of Raul’s rights, Corinthians sees the move as a good deal aimed at a future sale of the defender in European football, since I would continue with 40% of the pass in the current molds.

In all, the shirt 34 has 12 matches for Timão, being six wins, one draw and five losses. Raul was responsible for scoring two goals in the Campeonato Paulista, the first in the derby against Santos – with a lot of emotion and tribute to his sister – and the other against Inter de Limeira.

Faced with this scenario, Meu Timão remembers the possible options with the exit of the immediate reservation:

Leo Santos – 23 years old

Revealed at the club in 2016, he underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his knee ligaments and is trying to keep in shape. It has not been related to the matches, but it could appear with the completion of the deal – it would need to return to acting frequently before, perhaps in the Under-23.

Bruno Méndez – 22 years old

Borrowed from Internacional, the Uruguayan became the start of the team from Rio Grande do Sul and is seen as a good sales potential. Even though he has a contract until the end of 2023 and Timão’s preference in a possible return, taking him out of the window so that he can return to the reserve is not a move seen as plausible by the board.

Caetano – 22 years old

Loaned to CRB, the defender is left-handed and has a good participation in the campaign of the club from Alagoas, currently second in Serie B. The team has conceded less than one goal per game since he became a starter and jumped from the middle of the table to the direct fight for access. It has a contract until the end of 2023 and can fit the desired profile for a reservation.

Murillo – 19 years old – Under-20

The other U-20 defender, tall and left-handed, has stood out for his physical imposition and scored a goal this season in the 4-0 rout over Atlético-GO, in the Brazilian U-20 Championship.

Lucas Belezi – 18 years old – Under-20

The youngest player to play in a match for Corinthians, at age 16, in 2019, is now the U-20 team holder and has been working towards becoming a professional. Technical, he still suffers from a physical point of view, but can be raised to the top team to be evaluated more closely.

Robert Renan – 17 years old – Under-20

Also starting the junior team for most of the year so far, he is left-handed and has the physical structure as his greatest attribute. As the scheme changed from three defenders to two, it has been a support for Belezi and Murillo.

See more at: Corinthians base, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Mndez and Corinthians U-20.