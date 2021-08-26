Corinthians hits loan from lateral João Pedro against Porto, from Portugal

This Wednesday morning (25), Corinthians agreed to hire the right-back João Pedro, who arrives on a one-year loan from Porto, from Portugal. The information was initially given by the portal ‘Yahoo Sports’ and confirmed by TNT Sports.

Want to watch exclusive games of Brasileirão 2021 for only R$13.90/month? So click here and subscribe to the TNT Sports Stadium!

The player should arrive at the club this afternoon to undergo medical examinations and, if approved, is ready to sign a contract valid until next year. With no space in Porto, where he arrived in 2018, João Pedro was loaned to Bahia and now to Alvinegro.

At the age of 24, the full-back was revealed in the base categories of rival Palmeiras and had performances, on loan, at Chapecoense and Bahia, his first time at the club before going to Europe.

Bought by Porto for 4 million euros, the loan contract to Corinthians already has a pre-established, but undisclosed, fixed purchase price. The salary will be divided between the Portuguese and the Parque São Jorge team.

Third reinforcement of Timão this season, arriving after Giuliano and Renato Augusto, João Pedro will be Fagner’s reserve, who also has Matheus Alexandre and Du Queiroz.