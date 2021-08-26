Corinthians prepares the announcement of new sponsorships for the shirt

Corinthians has been moving behind the scenes to strengthen the squad, but not only. The board also moves to seek new recipes for the club, especially in the shirt, where there are vacant spaces to be filled. The announcements must take place on September 1st, the club’s anniversary, when there will be a live celebration. The projection is for a large increase in these funds.

For now, the details of the deals are being kept confidential. However, the fuel company ALE, which has already sponsored the shirt’s front bar, is favorite to be a partner of the club again, but this time stamping the chest, in the space between the shield and the Nike logo. Previously, Hapvida, whose contract ended, occupied the site.

Only in this property, the Corinthians board already projects a substantial increase in revenues. It is not yet possible to believe that this will happen, as the matter has been treated with extreme secrecy, but in fact there are talks for ALE to return to the shirt and everything is moving towards a positive outcome.

Another vacant space in the uniform is the shirt front bar. Since ALE left a few months ago, the site has been occupied by the Corinthians TV logo, but there is no financial return for the club. The company that will stamp its brand at the site also has advanced negotiations with Timão, but its name is also kept confidential, even more severe than the case of the chest.

According to the THROW!, it is estimated that one of these properties is being negotiated for between R$7 million and R$8 million. This amount would be practically double what was paid in previous contracts in the same places on the shirt. All of this will make Corinthians have an even more valued uniform, helping the club’s cash flow in 2021.

The projection is to end the year with revenue of R$ 70 million to R$ 100 million in marketing contracts, which involve shirt sponsorship, other club properties, licensing and commercial partnerships.

Check out the current sponsors of the Corinthians uniform:

Midea – Top of shirt back (contract until December 2021)

Positive – Shirt back bar (contract until December 2021)

Everyone’s Card – Front bar of the shorts (contract until April 2022)

Guaraná Poty – Back of shorts (contract until December 2022)

Guys Bet – Shirt sleeves (contract until July 2025)

Vitamins Neo Química – Master Sponsorship (contract until December 2025)

Banco BMG – Shoulders of the shirt (contract until December 2026)