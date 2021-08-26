Corinthians presents a proposal to Willian; player still waiting for other offers from Europe | corinthians

After initial surveys, Corinthians presented a proposal to hire attacking midfielder Willian, who is leaving Arsenal, in England.

The 33-year-old player already knows the salaries and contractual conditions that Corinthians can give him.

Timão is thinking of counting on Willian for good, in case he amicably terminates his contract with Arsenal. The Alvinegra board is also open to negotiating a loan, but for that, the English would have to bear a good part of the salaries, which is not on the agenda at the moment.

Willian welcomes a possible return to the club of his heart, but prioritizes staying in Europe. Therefore, it still awaits offers from European teams.

Foreign press vehicles put the player in the crosshairs of Milan, Italy. Other European teams have shown interest in hiring him, but have yet to formalize offers.

Since 2007 abroad, Willian would like to remain in a major football center and is not interested in a transfer to a minor league.

The deadline for a definition is short. Brazil’s transfer window closes on Monday. Overseas, some of the main markets close on Tuesday.

The person in charge of negotiations with Arsenal is Kia Joorabchian, an Iranian who was the strongman of MSI, a Corinthians partner between 2004 and 2007. He is Willian’s manager.

Arsenal is willing to help the attacking midfielder to find a new destination. Recently, the player had a conversation with Edu Gaspar, Arsenal’s technical coordinator, and exposed a series of dissatisfactions with the club’s sports project that motivated him to ask to leave.

Because of that, Willian wasn’t even related to the last Gunners games. In his first year for the London club, the player played 37 games and scored a goal. He has two more years on his contract.

Trained in “Terrão” and a Corinthians fan since childhood, Willian played 41 games and scored two goals for the club before being traded with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in 2007. In several interviews he has already expressed his intention to end his career on the Timon.

