Corinthians reaches 21 releases on the sheet with Vital; board calculates savings of BRL 5 million

Corinthians released Mateus Vital to sign, on loan, with Panathinaikos, from Greece. With this, the club reached the number of 21 releases on the payroll since the beginning of 2021. Of this total, 12 no longer have a contract with Timão (whether by termination or non-renewal) and nine are on loan with 100% of the salary paid by another club – see names below.

The board calculates that, with this latest transfer, the savings in the payroll exceeds R$ 5 million per month. Part of that breath, of course, has already been lost with the arrivals of Giuliano and Renato Augusto.

And is there still space on the sheet for Roger Guedes and Willian? Corinthians leaders say yes. And they go further: they claim that it is feasible for the professional football department to maintain the budget target of a 20% reduction compared to 2020, when it reached a payroll of R$ 15 million (with charges).

It is worth remembering that, in addition to the nine borrowed that have 100% of their salary paid by other clubs, Corinthians still has another nine that have part (or all) of the salary paid by Timão, such as Fessin, in Ponte Preta, Madson, in Santa Cruz, André Luis, at Atlético-GO, among others – see the full list of borrowed ones here.

Players who have left Corinthians’ payroll since the turn of the year

Terminated contract and/or not renewed (12)

Defenders: Yago, Marllon and Jemerson

Side: Sydney

Steering wheels: Marciel, Renê Júnior and Camacho

Socks: Khazars and Otero

Attackers: Luidy, Mauro Boselli and Carlinhos

Borrowed with salaries paid by other clubs (9)*

Goalkeeper: walter

Defender: Bruno Méndez

Steering wheel: Richard

Socks: Sornoza, Ramiro and Mateus Vital

Attacker: Janderson, Davó and Nathan Palafoz

*Other loaned players were not mentioned because they have part or all of their salary paid by Corinthians

