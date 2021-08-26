Corinthians still has nine base players in the squad who did not play at the Brazilian Nationals; see list

Corinthians has nine players from its base categories that make up the professional squad and have not yet been used by the team in the Brazilian Championship. All this amidst the tournament where the number of players from junior to professional is the most relevant since the return to Serie A.

In other words, by logic, the percentage of the base tends to increase even more as the games go by in the competition, which still has more than one turn to be played, especially when taking into account the options of the group of athletes – even with the imminent arrivals of more reinforcements.

For example: if Cassio has to be embezzled for something between injury, suspension or summons, his three immediate reserves were formed in the youth categories. Caique França, 26, Guilherme Castellani, 21, and Matheus Donelli, 19 – the club is negotiating the arrival of another name for the sector.

In defense, as Raul Gustavo is leaving, Léo Santos is currently the only option. The explosion of names is taking place in the midfield sector, where five base athletes wait for an opportunity. Gabriel Pereira, Luis Mandaca and Rodrigo Varanda have already performed in the year, but have not been used in the Brazilian Nationals so far.

Gustavo Mantuan and Ruan Oliveira, who have recovered from a cruciate ligament injury in their left knee, are now at Sylvinho’s disposal. Matheus Alexandre, who should be on loan for the team, is currently the only athlete not formed in the base who has not played in the Brazilian Nationals – the amount should grow this week.

See the athletes who have not yet played in the Brazilian Nationals

Goalkeepers: Caique França, Guilherme Castellani and Matheus Donelli

Defender: Leo Santos

Midfielders: Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mantuan, Luis Mandaca, Rodrigo Varanda and Ruan Oliveira

