Corinthians target, striker deletes photos of Palmeiras

Closer and closer to hitting Corinthians, striker Roger Guedes deleted, from yesterday to today, the photos he had with the Palmeiras jersey on his Instagram profile.

Now, the player’s page brings together, in addition to personal images, content related only to Atlético-MG and Shandong Taishan (formerly Shandong Luneng), clubs for which he played after playing in the São Paulo team’s shirt between 2016 and 2017.

The initiative, obviously, drove Corinthians fans crazy, who were anxious for a possible announcement of the club in the coming hours.

Yesterday, the striker officially said goodbye to Shandong and said his contract termination with the Chinese was the “hardest decision of his career”.

Corinthians must confirm the signing of the player in the coming days. The team also showed interest in repatriating Arsenal midfielder Willian.

Here are some reactions:

Roger Guedes deleted all the photos with the Palmeiras shirt!

Dude DON’T PLAY WITH ME!!! — Bia🖤 (@bia_Sccp8) August 26, 2021

Roger Guedes erased everything that involves Palmeiras from his profile, he started well. — Thais -ˢᶜᶜᵖ|| WAITING FOR ROGER GUEDES (@Thaisflsccp) August 26, 2021

77 photos were archived or deleted from Roger Guedes’ Instagram profile. All publications that portrayed his passage through Palmeiras disappeared. 👀 — Bruno Cassiano (@oBrunoCassiano) August 26, 2021