Council recommends removal of Mint from government privatization list | Policy

The board of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) recommended this Wednesday (25) the exclusion of the Brazilian Mint from the list of privatizations of state-owned companies.

The inclusion was made by decree of President Jair Bolsonaro of October 2019. The government’s initiative was not the first attempt to privatize the Mint. In 2017, the government of then President Michel Temer announced that it intended to privatize the company, but failed.

According to the council, the company’s permanence on the list of companies to be privatized is not justified because the Mint continues to be the exclusive bearer of the manufacture of real notes and coins, passports and stamps.

“Given the absence of a legal instrument that determines the essential conditions for the privatization of the CMB, the company’s permanence in the PND (National Privatization Program) in the PPI, at this time, is not justified”, informed the PPI council.

In November 2019, President Jair Bolsonaro even issued an interim measure that put an end to the Mint’s monopoly on money and passport production. However, the MP expired, as it was not approved by Congress after the end of the 180-day period.

As this is a recommendation of the council, it is necessary that President Jair Bolsonaro issue a decree complying with the recommendation of the PPI Council that the Mint be removed from the privatization list.

Conservation units

The PPI Council also approved projects for concessions to the private sector for visitation activities in five conservation units linked to the Ministry of the Environment.

There are four national parks and a national forest:

Restinga de Jurubatiba National Park – RJ

Serra da Canastra National Park – MG

Serra do Cipó National Park – MG

Caparaó National Park – MG

National Forest of Ipanema – SP

According to data from the PPI website, concession projects for 13 national parks and 12 national forests are in progress.

The deliberations were made at the 17th meeting of the council, held on Wednesday (25) at the Ministry of Economy.

The PPI council is chaired by the President of the Republic and has the participation of seven ministers and the presidents of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica.

The council also recommended the inclusion in the National Privatization Program of the concession for the Port of São Sebastião, in São Paulo, and eight other port terminal leases.

In addition, it approved the conditions and modeling for privatization of the Companhia Docas do Espirito Santo (Codesa).

The re-bidding of the concession of the BR-060, 153 and 262 highways – in the Federal District, in Goiás and in Minas Gerais – and of a block of 3 thousand kilometers of highways in Santa Catarina, was also deliberated.

The council also authorized the sale of properties belonging to the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro) and the hortomarkets of Leblon and Humaitá, both in Rio de Janeiro, and other properties belonging to the Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab).

According to the PPI, with the new inclusions, the program now has 446 projects.