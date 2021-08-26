Covid-19: Pfizer reaches 50 million doses of vaccine delivered to Brazil | Campinas and Region

Pfizer reached on Wednesday night (25) the mark of 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine delivered to Brazil. The aircraft with more than 1,074,600 immunization agents landed at Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 8:14 pm.

With this, the American pharmaceutical reached half of what was foreseen in the first contract with the federal government, signed on March 19, which provides for the shipment of 100 million doses by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The schedule for sending the remaining doses will be released next week.

The 54th batch sent to the country is part of the delivery schedule of 5.3 million until Sunday (29). On Tuesday (24), the company also delivered 1 million doses. At the end of this schedule, the company will have delivered 53 million pharmaceutical vaccines to the Ministry of Health.

There is a second contract between Pfizer and the federal government, signed on May 14, which provides for the delivery of another 100 million doses between October and December. The pharmacist says that will meet the full delivery schedule by the end of 2021.

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (25) that the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered in Brazil. According to the folder, the application of the vaccine will be made to all seniors over 70 years old and immunosuppressed from September.

The booster dose is indicated for the elderly who completed the vaccination schedule for more than six months. In the case of immunosuppressed, they must wait 28 days after the second dose.

The folder informed that the immunization should preferably be done with a dose of Pfizer, or alternatively, with Janssen’s or AstraZeneca’s viral vector vaccine.

Pfizer has used Viracopos Airport for all deliveries to Brazil so far. The first shipment had 1 million doses and was received by the country on April 29, in a ceremony that was attended by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

According to Pfizer, the doses sent to Brazil are produced in two factories in the United States, Kalamazoo and McPherson, in addition to a factory in Europe, Purrs in Belgium.

The logistics of delivering doses to the federal government has the support of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police. Teams accompany the arrival in Viracopos and escort the road transport of doses to the Ministry of Health distribution center in Guarulhos (SP).

“The vaccines are shipped by plane to Miami International Airport, in the United States, and then continue on to Brazil. The immunizations are unloaded from the plane between 30 minutes and 1 hour, depending on the quantity, and sent to the distribution center of the Ministry of Health, in Guarulhos”, informs Pfizer, in a note.

Shipments delivered by agreement with the Ministry of Health

26/08: 1,076,400 doses

29/08: 2,148,120 doses (2 flights)

Delivery by the Covax Facility consortium

At the end of May, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized new conditions of conservation and storage for the Pfizer vaccine, which can now be kept in temperature controlled between 2°C and 8°C for up to 31 days. The previous orientation was of five days.

Prior to the release of the vials for vaccination, Pfizer doses had to be stored in boxes at temperatures between -25°C and -15°C for a maximum of 14 days. Such conditions did not allow the vaccine to be sent to cities farther than 2:30 am from the state capital.

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the target of denial and controversy within the federal government. Also last year, three formal offers for the sale of 70 million doses were made by the company and were not answered by the Ministry of Health.

Pfizer warned: doses reserved for Brazil would go to other countries if there was no response

Also in December, the Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, ruled out the purchase of the vaccine because of the requirement to store it at low temperatures.

The vaccine was the first to obtain definitive sanitary registration by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in February this year.

The immunizing agent can be applied to people from 12 years of age, in two doses, with an interval of 21 days between them. The vaccine is the only one that can be applied to children under 18 in Brazil.

Initially, authorization from Anvisa allowed for use from 16 years of age onwards. But the agency authorized the change in the vaccine package insert in the country. However, there are still no prospects for vaccination of this age group in Brazil.

The adolescent age extension was approved after Pfizer presented studies that indicated the vaccine’s safety and efficacy for this group. The studies were developed outside Brazil and evaluated by the agency.

