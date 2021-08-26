CPI listens to a participant at a dinner in which the former director of Health would have asked for a bribe

Covid’s CPI in the Senate hears on Thursday (26) former Anvisa employee José Ricardo Santana, who attended the dinner on February 25, at which former director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health Roberto Ferreira Dias would have request $1 of bribe to negotiate the purchase of vaccines.

Santana was cited in the CPI by Dias himself, in his testimony to the commission on 7 July. The former director of Logistics at the folder was arrested, accused of lying to senators at the time. He said he went to the Vasto restaurant, in Brasília, to meet Santana, who claimed to be his friend.

The alleged request for bribes was revealed by Minas Gerais Military Police corporal Luiz Paulo Dominghetti, who reportedly heard as a demand for US$ 1 per dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine that the company Davati Medical Supply was trying to negotiate with the Jair Bolsonaro government.

José Ricardo Santana would also have a direct connection with Francisco Maximiano, partner-president of Need Medicines, which was involved in irregularities in the sale of Indian Covaxin vaccines to the federal government.

His summons request was made by the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). Like other deponents, Santana also received from the STF the right to remain silent in the face of incriminating questions.

