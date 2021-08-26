CPI listens to dinner participant in which former director of Health allegedly asked for bribes | Covid’s CPI

The name of José Ricardo Santana appeared in the CPI during Dias’ testimony. The former director of the Ministry of Health, who was arrested accused of lying to the commission, told the senators that, on the date of the alleged request for a bribe, he went to the Vasto restaurant, in Brasília, to meet Santana, whose says friend.

To the CPI, Minas Gerais Military Police corporal Luiz Paulo Dominghetti said that, at that dinner, Dias would have asked for a bribe of US$ 1 per dose of AstraZeneca vaccine that the company Davati Medical Supply offered to the government.

Roberto Ferreira Dias denies having asked Dominghetti for an illicit advantage. According to the former director of Logistics, the military police officer arrived at the restaurant by surprise, accompanied by another former employee of the Ministry of Health, Colonel Marcelo Blanco.

At the time, according to Dias, Dominghetti stated that he represented a company that had 400 million doses of vaccine. About the meeting, Roberto Dias reported only having asked the military police to formalize a request for a meeting at the Ministry of Health, which occurred days later.

The CPI later found that Davati did not have the doses it offered and did not even have manufacturers’ approval to negotiate doses.

The request to summon José Ricardo was made by the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). According to the congressman, Santana also has a “direct connection” with Francisco Maximiano, partner-president of Need, a company involved in irregularities in the sale of Indian Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19.

“There is evidence that, together with Maximiano and others investigated, even on the same flight, [Santana] went to India to deal with the manufacturer of the vaccine Covaxin”, says the request for the summons.

According to the radio CBN, after signing the contract to sell Covaxin doses to the government, Roberto Dias and Santana drank beer to celebrate the negotiation. Santana would have acted as a lobbyist for the negotiation.

Still according to CBN, on another occasion, Santana would have worked with Dias to streamline the sale process of 12 million Covid tests.

The senators want to understand if there was participation and what was Santana’s role both in the negotiation with Davati and in the billion-dollar purchase of 20 million doses of Covaxin, which ended up canceled due to signs of fraud.

This Wednesday (25), Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), granted a habeas corpus that allows Santana to remain silent in the face of questions from the senators, if he thinks the answers could incriminate him.

Fachin also determined that Santana does not need to commit to telling the truth and has the right to be accompanied by lawyers. The magistrate also decided that the deponent cannot be detained by the commission if he exercises these prerogatives.