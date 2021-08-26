CPI: reporter investigates businessman who was supposed to have ‘bribe dinner’ | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), announced this Thursday (26) that businessman José Ricardo Santana became investigated by the commission.

In practice, by including someone on the list of those investigated by the CPI, the reporter shows that he sees suspected crimes.

Former executive secretary of the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED), an agency linked to Anvisa, Santana attended the dinner in February this year at which, according to police officer Luiz Paulo Dominghetti, then director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health, Roberto Dias, asked for a bribe of US$ 1 per dose of vaccine, in a negotiation that would involve 400 million doses.

Roberto Dias has already testified to the CPI and denied having asked for a bribe, calling Dominghetti a “pick-axe”. This Thursday, José Ricardo Santana said he did not see this alleged request reported by the police.

During the businessman’s testimony, this Thursday, the CPI rapporteur presented a series of messages in which Santana appears in talks with lobbyists who work in the health area.

The suspicion is that Santana was involved, informally, in the acquisition of a rapid test against Covid-19 and the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

The senators, Santana resorted to the right to silence when asked about the relationship with Need Medicines, intermediary of Covaxin, and said he did not remember meetings held with lawyers, businessmen and the Ministry of Health.