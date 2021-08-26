CPU and GPU price to rise with new TSMC readjustment

This week, the website Digitimes reported that electronic components maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., better known as TSMC, it will substantially increase your production costs. It appears that both the most popular and the most advanced technological processes will be affected due to the growing demand. As a result, a significant increase in the final price of common CPUs, GPUs and controllers is expected.

In this context, the Taiwanese giant intends to increase the production cost of semiconductors manufactured in the 7 nm architecture by about 10%; while thicker processes, such as 16 nm, will be affected by 20% from next December. Considering TSMC’s earnings in Q2 of this year, the changes could represent an estimated profit of $2.62 billion (R$13.73 billion in our currency translation).

On the other hand, it is not yet possible to estimate how much increases in production cost will affect final consumer prices. However, as the website suggests Tom’s Hardware, it is assumed that companies with a “more expensive” product catalog, such as Apple, will be less affected by the new values. Meanwhile, CPU and chipset makers such as AMD and Qualcomm will have to factor in the cost or raise their prices to avoid operating at a disadvantage.

TSMC revenues by technology and platform, respectively, in the 2nd quarter of 2021. (Source: Tom’s Hardware, TSMC / Reproduction)Source: Tom’s Hardware, TSMC

Unprecedented demand

Influenced by the recent quarantine due to covid-19, demand for semiconductors reached its all-time high in recent months. In this unusual scenario, manufacturers need to increase their production pace to meet deliveries, typically sacrificing maintenance routines — something that can damage equipment and machinery.

For this reason, it is common for companies to adopt the increase in their costs to cover possible risks. However, for TSMC, which is always expanding its production capacities, the price increase also means a greater profit margin.

Similarly, the case is not exclusive to Taiwan, as explained by the Digitimes: In addition to TSMC, manufacturers GlobalFoundries, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC), Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) have increased their production costs due to high demand for semiconductors.