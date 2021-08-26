Crisis? Globo cancels soap opera of 6 and new season of Malhação | Training

Monique Mello – 12:12 | updated on 8/25/2021 1:18 PM



Globo canceled two projects in production Photo: Reproduction

Globo decided to shelve two productions that were already in progress: Vanity Fair, soap opera at 6 pm, by Gilberto Braga, directed by Dennis Carvalho, and Fitness: Transformation, which would have premiered in May 2020. The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

the new season of Workout suffered successive delays over the course of a year. Authors Priscila Steinman and Marcia Prates delivered the texts at the end of last year. The leading couple was also already formed and would be the actors Malvino Salvador and Mel Lisboa. However, the production was permanently canceled, with no chance of airing.

Gilberto Braga’s novel had about 80 written chapters. The team was already starting the casting survey. With the cancellation, the author of the telenovela and Denis Carvalho will develop a story for the 9 pm timetable.

The changes are part of the management of José Luiz Villamarim, who was announced as head of Globo’s dramaturgy last year, replacing Silvio de Abreu.

Read too1 Globo cuts Regina Duarte from a soap opera rerun, says website

two Internet user says “this Globo is a joke”, and irritates Rodrigo Bocardi

3 Mario Frias questions Marieta Severo’s criticism of the government

4 Reporter fired from Globo because of weight, goes to SBT

5 INSS changes registration, and actor José de Abreu does not retire

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.