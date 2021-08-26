Cristiano Ronaldo agent meets Juventus directors… But not only for Cristiano Ronaldo | international football

But not just for that. According to the newspaper “La Gazzetta Dello Sport”, Mendes, one of the most powerful businessmen in the world of football, took advantage of the “trip” to negotiate the Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, from Wolverhampton, with Juventus, who may give up the Welsh midfielder Ramsey and another sum of money for the athlete.

About Cristiano Ronaldo, who after a scare in training last Wednesday when he left feeling an arm injury worked normally this Thursday morning, Jorge Mendes tries to convince the Juventus managers to lower the request of 25 million euros (R$ 153 million) to release CR7 to the City. The number 7 shirt still has a one-year contract with the Turin team.

According to the portal “The Athletic”, coach Pep Guardiola has already given the go-ahead for hiring, because, with Kane remaining at Tottenham, he needs a goal-man to replace Agüero. And obviously CR7 fits that profile perfectly. And, according to the newspaper “As”, the ace would also already have an agreement with Manchester City to sign for two seasons for a salary of 15 million euros a year.

Juventus is also working with the possibility of losing Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the club in 2018. For his place, the bianconeri are considering some replacements, such as Mauro Icardi (PSG), Luka Jovic (Real) and Moise Kean (Everton) . In addition to Gabriel Jesus, if City agrees to include him in the negotiation for CR7.

The European transfer window closes next Tuesday, August 31st.

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo – Udinese vs Juventus — Photo: Reuters Cristiano Ronaldo – Udinese vs Juventus — Photo: Reuters

Juventus coach reaffirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s permanence

Cristiano Ronaldo criticizes speculation about his future: “Playing with my name”

Idol of Manchester United, where he arrived in 2003 and remained until 2009, winning a Champions League and winning the first prize for the best in the world in his career, Cristiano Ronaldo could be a star that would further increase the veiled rivalry between PSG and Manchester City. With Messi’s arrival at the Paris club, which is funded by the Qatar government, having CR7 as a great City star would be quite an answer on the part of the UAE – a country that has troubled relations with the Qataris and is responsible for the injected money on the English team.

Amid speculation that began a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo only publicly spoke about his situation when “Marca” published that he would like to return to Real Madrid – the same day that “Corriere dello Sport” reported the offer to City for part of your manager. At the time, he wrote a long text asking for respect and saying that he would continue working in silence.

Meanwhile, CR7 continues training with Juventus in Turin. Last Sunday, he started the duel against Udinese on the bench in a surprising way, and the club pointed out that he was a technical choice. The star went to the field in the final stage and came to swing the net in additions, in a bid that would be canceled by the VAR. Juve left the field with a 2-2 draw.

CHECK OUT GOALS AND BIZARRICES IN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL: