Cristiano Ronaldo hits Manchester City, and Gabriel Jesus becomes one of the keys to the deal, says the newspaper

It seems, Pep Guardiola and Cristiano Ronaldo, rivals at the time of Barcelona and Real Madrid, will be together in the Manchester City. According to diary information AT, the English team reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the ace.

The Spanish daily reports that Ronaldo struck a deal with City, which offered him a two-year contract with a salary of €15 million a season (R$92 million), roughly half of what he earns at Juventus.

According to a finding by journalist Rob Dawson, from ESPN, City had not ruled out the possibility of signing Ronaldo after Harry Kane assured him that he would not leave the tottenham.

Gianluca Di Marzio, from sky italy, reported last Tuesday that Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had met with Cristiano Ronaldo and heard that Juventus wanted to let him go and the ace also wanted to leave the Italian club.

However, no deal has yet been reached between City and Juventus, which asks for a transfer fee of 25 million euros, R$153 million, and would be interested in hiring Gabriel Jesus, but City does not want to pay a transfer fee. or use the Brazilian attacker as a bargaining chip.

Last week, Ronaldo attacked transfer rumors about his future, accusing people of being “disrespectful” but not compromising his future with Juventus.

The former player of Manchester United was also speculated on Real Madrid and on Paris Saint-Germain, but must even return to England.