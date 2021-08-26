Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent will meet with Juventus to put a star at Manchester City, says broadcaster

Agent Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes arrived in Turin, Italy, this last Wednesday (25). The entrepreneur will have a meeting with the youth, current club of the Portuguese star, to try to take him to the Manchester City. The information is from the television station “Sky Sports”.

According to the network, Jorge Mendes flew on Wednesday to define the future of Cristiano Ronaldo amid news that he wants to leave the youth, and the club is willing to let him go.

Sources told Rob Dawson of ESPN, that City does not rule out the possibility of hiring the star after Harry Kane has confirmed his stay at Tottenham for the season.

Also according to “Sky Sports”, City is willing to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract with a salary of 31 million euros (R$ 190.7 million in current figures) per year. The salary amount is the same as he currently receives at Juventus.

Juventus is still asking for 25 million euros (R$153.8 million) for the 36-year-old and would also be interested in signing City forward Gabriel Jesus. The English, in turn, do not want to pay for the transfer or give up the Brazilian this season.

Last week Cristiano Ronaldo attacked transfer rumors about his future, accusing people of being “disrespectful” but not compromising his future with Juventus. The former player of Manchester United is also linked to a possible return to the Real Madrid, as well as the transfer to the Paris Saint-Germain.

Mendes’ stay in Turin ends this Thursday night, when he will fly back after the meeting. In the meantime, the agent has already met with Cristiano Ronaldo, at the player’s house, and was also solving another issue with the youth: the possible exchange between the Italian club and the Wolverhampton, gives Premier League, involving Aaron Ramsey and Rúben Neves.